HSBC names John Flint as next chief executive
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日 / 上午10点12分 / 6 天前

HSBC names John Flint as next chief executive

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - HSBC has named John Flint as its next chief executive the bank said on Thursday, sticking with its model of always promoting company insiders to run the firm.

Flint, who currently runs HSBC’s retail and wealth management business, will start his new role on Feb 21 2018, Europe’s biggest bank said, taking over from outgoing Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver.

The appointment marks the first major decision taken by the bank’s new chairman, former AIA Group chief Mark Tucker who joined HSBC on Oct. 1 as its first ever externally-appointed chairman. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

