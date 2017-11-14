HSBC pays 300 mln eur to settle French probe of Swiss bank

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings has agreed to pay 300 million euros ($352.6 million) to settle a long-running investigation into tax dodging by French citizens via its private bank in Switzerland, the lender said on Tuesday.

The agreement is a first under a French system introduced in 2016 that lets companies settle without any finding of guilt, HSBC said in a statement, adding the amount of the fine had been fully provisioned. The investigation of HSBC Holdings has been dismissed. ($1 = 0.8508 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)