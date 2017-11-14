FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC pays 300 mln eur to settle French probe of Swiss bank
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 下午2点36分 / 1 天前

HSBC pays 300 mln eur to settle French probe of Swiss bank

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings has agreed to pay 300 million euros ($352.6 million) to settle a long-running investigation into tax dodging by French citizens via its private bank in Switzerland, the lender said on Tuesday.

The agreement is a first under a French system introduced in 2016 that lets companies settle without any finding of guilt, HSBC said in a statement, adding the amount of the fine had been fully provisioned. The investigation of HSBC Holdings has been dismissed. ($1 = 0.8508 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)

