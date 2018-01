Jan 22 (Reuters) - HSBC Private Bank, a unit of HSBC Holdings Plc, on Monday named Adam Gross as head of investment counsellor and product specialist units in the Americas, effective immediately.

Gross most recently served as managing director for Americas at Citigroup’s private banking unit.

Gross will be based in New York and will report to Russell Schofield-Bezer, regional head of investment services and product solutions at HSBC Private Bank. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)