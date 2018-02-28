FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 28, 2018 / 11:14 AM / 更新于 11 hours ago

State owners seal sale of HSH Nordbank to buyout groups Cerberus, Flowers

1 分钟阅读

HAMBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s HSH Nordbank, formerly the world’s largest ship financier, is being sold to private equity firms as it emerges from crippling writedowns and state bailouts amid the deepest sector slump on record.

The bank’s state owners on Wednesday said that they sealed the sale to a consortium of buyout groups Cerberus and J.C. Flowers, with investors Goldentree, Centaurus and Austrian bank BAWAG also taking stakes.

The purchase price for 94.9 percent of HSH is roughly 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion), they said.

The buyers had been since mid-January in exclusive talks with HSH’s owners, the German regional states of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg as well as regional savings banks. ($1 = 0.8184 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Arno Schuetze Editing by Tom Sims)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below