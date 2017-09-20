FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google close to buying smartphone maker HTC's assets -Bbg
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 下午5点07分 / 1 个月前

Google close to buying smartphone maker HTC's assets -Bbg

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google is close to acquiring assets of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp , Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Taiwan stock exchange said on Wednesday that HTC shares will be halted from Sept. 21 on a pending news announcement. (bit.ly/2fjiJIL) (bloom.bg/2wxDCam)

Bloomberg reported last month that the smartphone maker was said to be exploring options that could range from spinning off its virtual reality business to selling itself.

Both HTC and Google declined to comment. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below