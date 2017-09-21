FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google to buy part of HTC's smartphone operations for $1.1 bln
2017年9月21日

TAIPEI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google will acquire part of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC’s smartphone operations for $1.1 billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Under the deal, Google will acquire a team of people who develop Pixel smartphones for the U.S. firm and receive a non-exclusive license for the Taiwanese firm’s intellectual property.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by early 2018. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

