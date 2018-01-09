FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Huawei says flagship smartphone will not be sold by U.S. carriers
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
深度分析
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
国际财经
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 9, 2018 / 6:42 AM / 2 days ago

China's Huawei says flagship smartphone will not be sold by U.S. carriers

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday that its flagship smartphone Mate 10 Pro will be sold in the United States through the open channel and not by U.S. carriers.

“We remain committed in this market now and in the future. U.S. customers need a better choice, and as a leader in technology and innovation, Huawei is prepared to fill this need,” it said in a statement.

An expected partnership with U.S. carrier AT&T to distribute Huawei phones in the United States appeared to have fallen through, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. . (Reporting by Sijia Jiang)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below