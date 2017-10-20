FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Hudson's Bay CEO Storch abruptly steps down
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月20日 / 晚上8点49分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 2-Hudson's Bay CEO Storch abruptly steps down

3 分钟阅读

(Updates with shareholder and retail industry comments, background)

By Solarina Ho and John Tilak

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co, Gerald Storch, abruptly resigned on Friday, at a time when the department store company is in the middle of a strategic review and struggling to turn around sales.

Storch will step down effective Nov. 1 to return to his advisory firm Storch Advisors, Hudson’s Bay (HBC) said in a statement. It did not give further details on the reasons for his leaving.

Storch’s departure comes at a time when the company is under pressure from activist shareholder Jonathan Litt to take steps to improve stock performance. He has suggested various options to extract value out of the company’s $10 billion worth of real estate assets.

Reuters reported in August that HBC was planning to review its options, including going private.

“The CEO exit creates uncertainty around the company’s plan at a time when shareholders need more answers than questions,” said Joshua Varghese, a fund manager at CI Investments, HBC’s sixth-largest shareholder.

“It’s extremely abrupt. It’s further evidence that shareholders need to see a strategic plan,” he added.

Hudson’s Bay could not immediately be reached for comment.

Storch’s move follows a number of senior departures this year. Paul Beesley left his role as chief financial officer in May, Brian Pall, the long-time chief of real estate, left in June, while the head of international business, Don Watros, left in September.

The retailer, which owns the Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor chains, reported a bigger-than-expected loss in its second quarter.

Storch, who previously headed Toys R Us, joined HBC as CEO in January 2015, just before HBC bought German department store Galeria Kaufhof.

“I have great confidence in the company and the executive leadership team’s ability to take the right actions to position HBC for leadership in the retail industry,” said Storch in the statement.

Former HBC CEO Richard Baker, now the executive chairman, will serve as the interim CEO while the company searches for a replacement for Storch, said the company.

Baker was “a hands-on chair,” said Maureen Atkinson, a senior partner at retail consultant JC Williams Group. He would likely “have his own ideas about how things should be run”, she added.

Reporting by Solarina Ho and John Tilak in Toronto, and John Benny in Bengaluru; editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rosalba O'Brien

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below