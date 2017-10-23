FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月23日 / 下午2点03分 / 2 天前

Activist investor Litt mulling removal of Hudson's Bay directors after CEO exit

Nichola Saminather

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jonathan Litt is considering seeking the removal of several directors at Hudson’s Bay Co. at a special shareholder meeting following the abrupt departure of its chief executive officer.

“We are evaluating a number of proposals on which we believe the voices of shareholders should be heard – including the removal of directors from the Board – and will announce the full slate of proposals and next steps in the Special Meeting process shortly,” Litt, chief investment officer at Land & Buildings Investment Management, said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

