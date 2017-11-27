FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hudson's Bay says more shareholders back Rhone investment
频道
专题
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月27日 / 下午12点44分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Hudson's Bay says more shareholders back Rhone investment

1 分钟阅读

(Adds background on the investment)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co on Monday said almost two-thirds of its shareholders support a $500 million investment by Rhone Capital, which is being opposed by activist fund Land and Buildings LLC.

The Ontario Securities Commission on Friday adjourned a hearing of the fund’s appeal against a conditional approval for the investment.

Earlier this month, Hudson’s Bay said it had written consent from shareholders representing well over 50 percent of its outstanding shares.

Land and Buildings, headed by Jonathan Litt, had urged the company to call for a non-insider vote on Rhone Capital’s investment, saying shareholders who supported the deal had a “special interest”.

Land and Buildings had a near 5 percent stake in Hudson’s Bay as of July.

Last month, Hudson’s Bay said Rhone Capital would invest $500 million in the form of eight-year mandatory convertible preferred shares. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below