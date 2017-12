Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co said on Friday it reached an agreement with Land & Buildings, under which the activist investor would withdraw its appeal against the conditional approval given for Rhone Capital’s investment.

Hudson’s Bay had said Rhone Capital would invest $500 million in the form of eight-year mandatory convertible preferred shares. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)