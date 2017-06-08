FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Saks owner Hudson's Bay to cut about 2,000 jobs
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 晚上8点24分 / 2 个月前

Saks owner Hudson's Bay to cut about 2,000 jobs

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co , the owner of luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue, said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 positions in North America as part of a transformation plan for its operations in the region.

The company also said it formed two leadership teams to focus on Hudson's Bay in Canada and Lord & Taylor in the United States.

The company said it expects to save more than $350 million per year once the plan was fully implemented by the end of fiscal 2018.

Both the cost saving and job cuts include numbers previously announced in February, Hudson's Bay said. (Reporting by John Benny in Benglauru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below