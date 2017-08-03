FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Activist Litt willing to let HBC devise own plan for real estate
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上6点41分 / 1 天前

Activist Litt willing to let HBC devise own plan for real estate

John Tilak

3 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jonathan Litt, who is pushing for retailer Hudson's Bay Co to boost its stock by generating more cash from its real-estate holdings, said he is open to letting the retailer come up with its own strategy to unlock value.

Litt, who runs the hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC that disclosed a 4.3 percent stake in Hudson's Bay in June, told Reuters that he wants the company to provide concrete steps it will take to monetize its real-estate, including a timeline for executing the plan.

"They haven't really given a clear roadmap," he said in an interview on Wednesday. "We would like to have them articulate a detailed plan on how they're going to unlock the value inherent in the real estate in the portfolio."

Litt on Monday threatened to launch a proxy war to remove Hudson's Bay directors if they do not act to generate value from their real estate.

"We don't believe that status quo is acceptable," Litt said in the interview with Reuters.

HBC said an investor presentation posted on its website in April that its real estate was valued at C$35.24 per share. Its stock was trading at C$11.40 on Thursday.

Company representatives declined to discuss the substance of Litt's letters or respond to his threat to launch a proxy battle.

"We are constantly evaluating additional opportunities" to create value, company spokeswoman Jennifer Vargas said in a statement.

It said the firm has generated more than C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) in cash from its real estate assets since 2011.

Litt, a former Citigroup real estate analyst who invests in real-estate companies he believes are in need of change, wants HBC to focus more on its real estate than its retail brands. His ideas include reinventing the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York and exiting Europe.

"Our view is the department store business is changing rapidly," Litt said. "There is likely a higher and better use of many of the locations which they own."

HBC is the first retailer targeted by Litt, 53. In the past year, he has pushed for the sale of Brookdale Senior Living Inc , Forest City Realty Trust Inc and FelCor Lodging Trust Inc. ($1 = 1.2571 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jim Finkle and Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below