2017年10月24日 / 中午12点00分 / 更新于 21 小时前

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Hudson's Bay selling Lord & Taylor 5th Ave building for $850 mln

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects to show that WeWork will convert part of 5th Ave building, not entire building, and Lord & Taylor will maintain a store at location in paragraph 3)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co said on Tuesday it would sell its Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building for $850 million to SoftBank-backed WeWork amid pressure from investors to look for options for its real estate assets.

Hudson’s Bay also said WeWork and private equity firm Rhone Capital would also invest $500 million in the company.

The flagship store at the building in New York would continue operations through the 2018 holiday season. WeWork will convert part of the building as its headquarters and Lord & Taylor will maintain a 150,000-square foot store at the location, the company said on Tuesday.

New York-based WeWork leases office space and rents it out to individuals and small companies, namely startups.

Hudson’s Bay said the deal would help it reduce debt by C$1.6 billion ($1.26 billion) and ramp up its liquidity to about C$1.1 billion.

Real estate activist investor Jonathan Litt has asked Hudson’s Bay to consider going private and sell its vast real estate holdings and had previously threatened to launch a proxy fight if management did not act. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

