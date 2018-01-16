FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 6:54 AM / 2 days ago

Hugo Boss reports sales recovery for stores, U.S. market

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss reported a 5-percent increase in currency-adjusted sales in the fourth-quarter, highlighting a rebound in growth at its own stores as well as in the United States.

Hugo Boss said sales grew to 735 million euros ($902.14 million), compared with average analyst forecasts for 732 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

It said sales from its stores rose 7 percent in the quarter on a same store basis, and it saw double-digit growth in the United States, where it had previously been struggling. It also said its online business was doing well again. ($1 = 0.8147 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Emma Thomasson)

