Humana CFO: health insurance tax, Obamacare exit to weigh on 2018
2017年11月8日

Humana CFO: health insurance tax, Obamacare exit to weigh on 2018

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Humana Inc Chief Financial Officer Brian Kane said on Wednesday that the company’s 2018 earnings will be hurt by 30 cents per share because of the return of an industry-wide health insurance fee and costs related to exiting the Obamacare individual business.

Speaking to investors, Kane said the company expects to offset this downtrend through product initiatives and capital deployment, such as mergers and acquisitions or share buybacks. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

