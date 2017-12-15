FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary courts Tesla with tax breaks, incentives -MTI
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 8:17 AM / a day ago

Hungary courts Tesla with tax breaks, incentives -MTI

2 分钟阅读

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s foreign minister has met executives of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla during a tour of Silicon Valley, extolling tax breaks and other incentives offered to car makers, national news agency MTI reported on Friday.

The production and export of cars by foreign automakers is a key driver of economic growth in Hungary, where wages for skilled workers are well below Western European levels.

The car sector employs over 100,000 people and accounts for about a third of industrial output in Hungary, an eastern member of the European Union. Neighbouring Slovakia and the Czech Republic are also major car making hubs in the region.

“Our purpose with today’s visit was to place Hungary on the map ... as a country, which puts great emphasis on the car sector,” Szijjarto was quoted as saying after talks on Thursday with Tesla’s business development and legal directors.

Szijjarto said Tesla executives responded “very positively” to tax breaks linked to research and development and investments in Hungary, as well as the country’s corporate tax rate, which at 9 percent is the lowest in the 28-member EU.

The minister said Hungary aimed to install over 3,000 electric charging points by 2019.

He added that Tesla would build two supercharging stations in Hungary by the end of next year, one in the western town of Gyor, an industrial hub home to German premium car maker Audi , and another in Nagykanizsa in the southwest.

Audi is one of Hungary’s biggest exporters and revenue earners and the company describes the Gyor engine plant as the world’s largest, supplying more than 30 Volkswagen Group sites.

Other major car makers in Hungary include German rival Daimler, PSA Group’s Opel, and Suzuki Motor Corp .

South Korea’s SK Innovation said last month it would invest 840.2 billion won ($771.86 million) to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Hungary to meet demand from automakers in Europe.

$1 = 1,088.5400 won Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below