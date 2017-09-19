FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corelogic estimates Hurricane Irma property damage at $42.5-$65 bln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
2017年9月19日

Corelogic estimates Hurricane Irma property damage at $42.5-$65 bln

2 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Analytics firm Corelogic on Tuesday estimated total insured and uninsured losses from damage to properties from Hurricane Irma at $42.5-$65 billion.

Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic Ocean storms on record, hit several islands in the northern Caribbean before barrelling into Florida’s Gulf Coast, causing further destruction.

Insurers and reinsurers are counting the cost of Irma and also Hurricane Harvey, which lashed Texas in the last week of August causing flooding that put it on the scale of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Corelogic said the preliminary loss estimates included both flood and wind damage to residential and commercial property.

An estimated $13.5-$19 billion in insured loss would be caused by wind damage to properties, it said.

Residential flood loss from Hurricane Irma is expected to be between $25-$38 billion, Corelogic said, adding that the figure included storm surge, inland and flash flooding in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Of this, insured residential flood loss is estimated to be between $5-$8 billion, while commercial properties would see insured damage of between $4-$8 billion.

An estimated 80 percent of flood damage to residential properties from Hurricane Irma is not covered by any flood insurance, Corelogic said.

Risk modelling firm RMS has estimated insured losses from Harvey of $25-$35 billion, while AIR Worldwide forecast the same range for total insured losses in the United States for Irma. (bit.ly/2wPptEI) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)

