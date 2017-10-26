FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky Energy swings to Q3 adjusted profit
2017年10月26日

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc posted an adjusted profit for the third quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher oil prices and an increase in its refining capacity.

The company reported a net profit of C$136 million ($106 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with an adjusted loss of C$100 million in the year-ago quarter.

Husky posted a net profit of C$1.39 billion a year earlier, which included nearly C$1.5 billion in gains related to asset sales. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

