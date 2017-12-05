FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husqvarna, U.S. affiliate to pay $2.85 mln over emissions data
2017年12月5日 / 晚上10点42分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Husqvarna, U.S. affiliate to pay $2.85 mln over emissions data

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Husqvarna AB and its U.S. affiliate agreed on Tuesday to pay a $2.85 million civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act, the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement.

The violations stem from Husqvarna’s failure to provide EPA with complete emissions testing data relating to engines used in handheld lawn, garden and forestry equipment manufactured from 2011 to 2013, the joint statement said. The agreement was filed with the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, it said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

