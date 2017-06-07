FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Hyundai U.S. sales chief quits in management shake-up amid poor sales
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 早上7点17分 / 2 个月前

Hyundai U.S. sales chief quits in management shake-up amid poor sales

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor's U.S. sales chief Derrick Hatami has resigned for "personal reasons", a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday, the second departure of a top U.S. executive in the past six months as the South Korean automaker grapples with slumping sales.

The exit came shortly after Hyundai reported that its U.S. sales dropped 15.5 percent in May versus a 1 percent drop in the overall market, making it the worst performer among auto sellers in the United States.

Hyundai has struggled to maintain sales momentum in recent years, dogged by its heavy reliance on sedans, which have been losing ground to sport utility vehicles.

Hyundai's top U.S. executive Dave Zuchowski quit in December. Hyundai also replaced its sales chief in South Korea and its China head last year after the company, along with affiliate Kia Motors, posted its first annual global sales fall in nearly two decades.

Hyundai has still not named a successor to Zuchowski, with interim leader W. Gerald Flannery overseeing the automaker's operations in its second-biggest market after China.

Hyundai is struggling with sliding China sales as political tensions exacerbated its image in the world's top market.

The automaker said on Wednesday that it will boost technology partnerships with China's internet giant Baidu in connected cars, a day after it announced the hiring of former Volkswagen executive Simon Loasby as its China design head. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below