5 天前
British Airways to start non-stop flight from London to Nashville
2017年8月8日

British Airways to start non-stop flight from London to Nashville

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Tuesday it would start flying flights to Nashville from London in May 2018, the first direct route to the city from Europe.

The service will fly five times a week from Heathrow's Terminal 5, and will be operated with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

The new route means that British Airways will fly to 26 U.S. destinations from summer 2018. The airline said it would also increase its service to Philadelphia and Phoenix to 10 flights a week from a daily service.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by David Evans

