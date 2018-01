Airline Niki submitted insolvency filing in Austria

VIENNA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Airline Niki filed for insolvency in Austria on Thursday, in a move to safeguard its agreed sale to British Airways owner IAG after a German court ruling put a question mark over the deal, a spokesman for Niki’s insolvency administrator said.

Niki filed for insolvency in Berlin last month after Germany’s Lufthansa scrapped plans to buy the Austrian arm of insolvent Air Berlin, but a German regional court said earlier this week that Niki was not under German jurisdiction.

“Niki filed for insolvency in Austria today,” a spokesman for administrator Lucas Floether said.