FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iberiabank to pay U.S. $11.69 mln over mortgage guarantee claims
频道
专题
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
半岛局势
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
深度分析
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 8, 2017 / 7:05 PM / in a day

Iberiabank to pay U.S. $11.69 mln over mortgage guarantee claims

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Iberiabank Corp and two subsidiaries agreed to pay $11.69 million to resolve allegations they submitted false claims for federal loan guarantees on mortgages, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Between Jan. 1, 2005, and Dec. 31, 2014, the Lafayette, Louisiana-based bank and its Iberiabank and Iberiabank Mortgage Co units admitted to certifying mortgage loans that did not meet Federal Housing Administration standards and paid incentives to underwriters, which is prohibited, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below