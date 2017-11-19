FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IBM could be set for gains after long slump -Barron's
频道
专题
全球财富增长 延长股市纪录最长牛市行情
路透精英汇
全球财富增长 延长股市纪录最长牛市行情
《焦点》与特雷莎·梅面对面：英国政府在更多聆听银行家的英退担忧
深度分析
《焦点》与特雷莎·梅面对面：英国政府在更多聆听银行家的英退担忧
图表新闻：未来一周可能主导全球市场的五大主题
国际财经
图表新闻：未来一周可能主导全球市场的五大主题
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月19日 / 晚上9点24分 / 1 天前

IBM could be set for gains after long slump -Barron's

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp could be the next blue-chip company with a rising valuation, according to a report in financial publication Barron‘s.

Some analysts expect IBM to return to growth this quarter, Barron’s said in its Nov. 20 edition.

IBM reported higher quarterly revenue from social, mobile, analytics, cloud and security technology last month, and a long decline in gross profit has slowed already, Barron’s said.

Shares are trading at about 11 times this year’s earnings forecast, well below that of the S&P 500, Barron’s said.

Investors could get their first clear sign that IBM is turning the corner in January, when the company will probably give its 2018 outlook, the publication said.

Even with just some upbeat news, investors could make 30 percent or more over the next year, Barron’s said.

IBM’s shares shot up 8.9 percent on Oct. 18, the day after the company reported quarterly results, but have since given back most of those gains.

The stock closed on Friday at $148.97 and is down 10.3 percent for the year to date. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below