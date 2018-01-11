FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBM to reassign 30 pct of staff in 2018 -The Register
January 11, 2018 / 1:06 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

IBM to reassign 30 pct of staff in 2018 -The Register

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp plans to reassign up to 30 percent of staff in its 103,000 computer service delivery business this year with job losses through attrition of around 10,000, technology website The Register reported on Thursday, citing unnamed company insiders.

The news site published a slide it said was from an IBM internal presentation, which showed 10,100 jobs classified as “attrition w/o backfill”.

IBM, one of the world’s original PC producers but now a broad-based producer, integrator and software maker, beat expectations for revenue in its last quarterly results in October after 22 straight quarters of declines.

Spokesmen for IBM declined to make any immediate comment. (Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr)

