IBM reports marginal dip in quarterly revenue
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 晚上8点18分 / 4 天前

IBM reports marginal dip in quarterly revenue

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp’s quarterly revenue slipped again as weak demand in the company’s technology services business outweighed growth in its strategic areas that include cloud and security services.

The company’s net income fell to $2.73 billion, or $2.92 per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.85 billion, or $2.98 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.4 percent to $19.15 billion.

IBM’s revenue has declined for nearly six years as the company continues to exit some legacy businesses, while bolstering its cloud services.

Reporting by Pushkala A and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

