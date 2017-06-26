FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
Carl Icahn to fund former Sargon co-manager Schechter's new venture
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月26日 / 晚上8点58分 / 1 个月内

Carl Icahn to fund former Sargon co-manager Schechter's new venture

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment firm, Icahn Enterprises LP, said on Monday it had entered an agreement with the former co-manager of its Sargon Portfolio, David Schechter, to fund his new private investment management business.

Last year, Icahn's son, Brett Icahn, and David Schechter had said they would no longer be co-managers of the portfolio, and would instead stay on as consultants to exclusively advise Carl Icahn.

With the new agreement, the consulting agreement between Icahn Enterprises and Schechter would be terminated, while the one with Brett Icahn would remain. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below