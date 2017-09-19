FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's ICICI Lombard IPO gets fully subscribed, bidding ends later on Tues
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 凌晨5点44分 / 1 个月前

India's ICICI Lombard IPO gets fully subscribed, bidding ends later on Tues

1 分钟阅读

MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian insurer ICICI Lombard’s initial public offering of shares to raise as much as 57 billion rupees ($888.40 million) was fully subscribed early on the last day of the sale on Tuesday, stock exchange data showed.

As of 0515 GMT, the sale had received bids 1.03 times the number of shares on offer, according to data from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

The company’s two main shareholders - ICICI Bank Ltd and Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - are selling a combined 86.2 million shares, or a 19 percent stake, in what is the first Indian IPO by a non-life insurer.

Bidding for the sale closes later on Tuesday.

Exchange data showed qualified institutional buyers had bid for 2.37 times the shares on offer for that category, while retail investors had bid 0.62 times, shareholders bid for 0.58 times and non-institutional investors bid 0.10 times. ($1 = 64.1600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below