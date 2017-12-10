FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel Chemicals sells stake in desalination firm IDE for $167 mln
频道
专题
焦点：英国致力于退欧后与欧盟达成全面性自由贸易协议
英国退欧
焦点：英国致力于退欧后与欧盟达成全面性自由贸易协议
狗年展望：不确定的美元和相对确定人民币
深度分析
狗年展望：不确定的美元和相对确定人民币
中国11月信贷及社融超预期经济显韧性 强监管下政策中性偏紧难动摇
中国财经
中国11月信贷及社融超预期经济显韧性 强监管下政策中性偏紧难动摇
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 10, 2017 / 7:43 AM / in a day

Israel Chemicals sells stake in desalination firm IDE for $167 mln

1 分钟阅读

JERUSALEM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Sunday it completed a sale of its 50 percent holding in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $167 million.

The final price was below an initial agreement of $178 million, ICL said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

ICL said it expects to post a capital gain of $40 million in the fourth quarter from the sale.

ICL, a top global supplier of potash, said in June that it reached a deal with a limited partnership whose general partner is a company controlled by IDE’s own chief executive, Avshalom Felber. The partnership also includes institutional bodies from Israel’s Clal Insurance.

IDE, which has built major desalination plants in the United States, Israel, India and China, is jointly owned by ICL and Israeli conglomerate Delek Group.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below