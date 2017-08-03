FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Israel Chemicals Q2 revenue, profit drop
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 早上7点30分 / 2 天前

Israel Chemicals Q2 revenue, profit drop

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

JERUSALEM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) reported on Thursday a drop in second quarter net profit due to a decline in revenue stemming from lower potash prices and higher tax payments.

ICL, which produces about a third of the world's bromine and is the sixth-largest potash producer, posted quarterly net income of $57 million, down from $120 million a year earlier, and below analysts' average forecast of $90.8 million.

Hurt by a decline in selling prices and shipments of potash, mainly to Europe, revenue fell to $1.32 billion from $1.38 billion.

"We ... see stabilization in spot potash market prices, supported by the recent price increase for Chinese potash contracts, while the phosphate fertilizers market continues to be volatile with further market price reductions recorded during the quarter," said acting CEO Asher Grinbaum.

ICL earlier this week said it signed several contracts to supply 925,000 metric tons of potash this year to customers in China at prices in line with recent contract prices in the country.

ICL said it paid an effective tax rate of about 43 percent in the quarter, higher than in previous years, since Israel recently raised taxes in the sector.

The company said it recorded a small provision to cover the short-term costs of a spill at its Rotem Amfert plant in Israel's Negev desert.

A reservoir wall partially collapsed at the phosphate factory about a month ago, letting loose a torrent of highly acidic wastewater. ICL has been working with authorities to clean the spill and minimize environmental damage.

ICL, which has exclusive rights in Israel to mine minerals from the Dead Sea, declared a quarterly dividend of $32 million, or 2.5 cents per share. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below