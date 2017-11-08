FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel Chemicals swings to Q3 profit, specialty business dominant
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 中午12点05分 / 更新于 1 天前

Israel Chemicals swings to Q3 profit, specialty business dominant

2 分钟阅读

JERUSALEM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) swung to a profit in the third quarter, reporting on Wednesday its highest quarterly sales in three years, boosted by growth in its advanced additives business.

ICL, which produces about a third of the world’s bromine and is the sixth-largest potash producer, posted quarterly net income of $84 million, compared with a $340 million loss a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.1 percent to $1.4 billion, which the company said was driven by increased demand for fire safety products at its advanced additives business in the wake of intense wildfires in North America and Europe.

This more than offset weaker sales in phosphate fertilizers, though ICL said it benefited from favorable pricing in potash and bromine based products relative to the prior period. External potash sales increased 2 percent to $1.32 billion and the average price for potash jumped 9 percent to $217 per tonne.

“We remain committed to balancing our business by growing our specialty businesses which, for the first time, accounted for over half of our sales as well as nearly 70 percent of our operating profit in the third quarter,” said Asher Grinbaum, acting chief executive.

ICL, which has exclusive rights in Israel to mine minerals from the Dead Sea, said it would pay a quarterly dividend of about $57 million, or 4.4 cents per share. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below