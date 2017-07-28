FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
REFILE-BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants Q2 earnings per share $0.13 (July 27)
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点23分 / 7 天前

REFILE-BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants Q2 earnings per share $0.13 (July 27)

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(In July 27 brief, corrects company name in headline) Del Taco Restaurants Inc:

* Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. announces fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $108.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.1 million

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view about $0.52 to $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Del taco restaurants -qtrly ‍system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 7.1% and company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of 6.9%​

* Qtrly ‍total revenue of $108.6 million, representing 8.6% growth from fiscal Q2 2016​

* Del taco restaurants inc- ‍raising key elements of guidance for fiscal year 2017​

* Sees ‍2017 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 3.5% to 4.5%​

* Sees ‍2017 total revenue between $470 million and $476 million​

* Sees ‍2017 total company-operated restaurant sales between $452 million and $458 million​

* Sees ‍2017 diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.52 to $0.55​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $471.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below