(Corrects formatting in headline)

July 31 (Reuters) - Supreme Industries Inc:

* Supreme Industries reports financial results for 2017 second quarter and first-half

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 sales rose 3 percent to $95.5 million

* Order backlog was a Q2 record at $84.1 million, up 17 pct from $71.9 million at same time last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: