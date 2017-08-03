FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天内
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Etsy reduced 23 pct of headcount or about 245 positions
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点46分 / 2 天内

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Etsy reduced 23 pct of headcount or about 245 positions

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline to say the company already reduced its headcount)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Etsy Inc

* Etsy, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $101.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $101.2 million

* Etsy Inc - ‍identified approximately $20 million in 2017 expense reductions, which we expect to result in approximately $35 million in annualized cost savings​

* Etsy Inc - ‍savings will be realized through a combination of headcount reductions, reduced third-party expenses, and programming costs​

* Etsy Inc - actions to ‍streamline cost structure included reducing headcount by about 245 positions, or about 23% of headcount at end of 2016​

* Etsy Inc - ‍paused brand marketing initiatives for remainder of 2017 and have redirected a portion of that spend to digital acquisition marketing​

* Etsy Inc sees ‍2017 revenue year-over-year growth 18-20%​

* Etsy Inc - sees FY ‍GMS up 12-14%​

* Etsy Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA margin 16-18%​

* FY2017 revenue view $435.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

