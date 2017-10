(Corrects spelling in headline)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc

* Seattle Genetics receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in frontline advanced hodgkin lymphoma

* Seattle Genetics-‍submission of supplemental biologics license application for adcetris in frontline advanced hodgkin lymphoma planned before 2017 end