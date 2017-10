REFILE-BRIEF-Amphenol posts Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share

(Corrects to drop extraneous words in 10th bullet)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Amphenol Corp:

* Q3 sales $1.841 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.74 billion

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.79 to $0.81

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.18 to $3.20

* Sees Q4 2017 sales $1.76 billion to $1.8 billion

* Sees FY 2017 sales $6.828 billion to $6.868 billion

* Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

* Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.88

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.19 to $3.21

* Adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 2016 was $0.73​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.10, revenue view $6.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $1.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S