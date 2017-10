(Corrects to CFO from CEO in headline)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - New York Times Co

* New York Times Chief Financial Officer James Follo to retire in early 2018

* New York Times Co - ‍Will retain a leading executive search firm to help identify follo’s successor​

* ‍Company will retain a executive search firm to help identify follo’s successor​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: