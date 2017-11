(Refiles to add source text from Eikon)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cogeco Inc -

* Cogeco inc. Releases its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 and increases its dividend

* Qtrly ‍revenue increased by $6.5 million, or 1.1%, to reach $578.5 million​

* Qtrly earnings per share $‍1.34​