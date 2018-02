(Drops extraneous text from first bullet)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 10.7 PERCENT TO $1.705 BILLION

* QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED AFFO PER SHARE $1.64

* QUARTERLY AFFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMT COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE $1.59

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PROPERTY REVENUE $6,930 MILLION TO $7,120 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED AFFO $3,160 MILLION TO $3,260 MILLION