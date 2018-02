(Refiles to add source text)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30; Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.79

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - REVENUE FOR Q4 GREW 22 PERCENT TO $6.05 BILLION IN 2017

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - 2017 GAAP RESULTS INCLUDE ONE-TIME TAX PROVISION OF $204 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM LEGISLATION IN THE U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: