CORRECTED-BRIEF-Great Portland plans to start redevelopment of Cityside House in Q1 2018​
2017年7月6日 / 早上6点17分 / 1 个月前

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Great Portland plans to start redevelopment of Cityside House in Q1 2018​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline to clarify redevelopment is for Cityside House, not all properties)

July 6 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc:

* Says trading update for quarter to 30 June 2017

* ‍Following recent acquisition of Cityside House, working up plans to commence redevelopment in Q1 of 2018​

* Says 20 new lettings (94,500 sq ft) signed generating annual rent of 6.0 million stg

* Says 26 lettings under offer totalling 13.1 million stg p.a. Of rent (our share: £10.4 million); 1.3 pct ahead of March 2017 ERV

* Says ‍group consolidated net debt reduced to GBP 485.3 million at 30 June 2017, down from GBP 502.8 million at 31 March

* Says group rent roll increased to 115.9 million STG, up 5.7 pct over three months to 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

