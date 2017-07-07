FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Whole Foods sought $45 per share offer from Amazon
2017年7月7日 / 下午1点35分 / 1 个月前

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Whole Foods sought $45 per share offer from Amazon

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects source to Whole Foods Market from Amazon.com)

July 7 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc:

* Whole Foods Market Inc - co's board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote “for” the proposal to approve deal with Amazon - sec filing‍​‍​

* Whole Foods-april 20 -may 4, received inquiries from 4 pe firms indicating if co was interested in leveraged buy-out, pipe, they might be interested in such deals

* Whole Foods - on may 30, board discussed overtures made by other third parties, including company x, company y, 4 private equity firms that previously contacted co and/or evercore

* Whole Foods Market Inc- on may 23, received a written offer from Amazon.com to acquire the company for $41.00 per share of the company’s common stock

* Whole Foods - on may 30, board decided that making counter proposal at higher price was most effective response, resolved to make a counter-proposal to amazon at $45.00/share

* Whole Foods - following may 30 board discussion on ongoing talks, board discussed contacts, reaffirmed consensus to not solicit proposals from pe firms

* Whole Foods - decided not to solicit proposals from pe firms, given perspective of evercore that price proposed by Amazon.com likely exceeded price level a pe buyer could pay

* Whole Foods Market - on june 1, amazon expected that co would not approach other potential bidders while company was negotiating with amazon‍​‍​‍​

* Whole Foods says Evercore had noted Amazon.com had re-emphasized it would not be willing to further engage in case of a rumor or leak of potential deal

* Whole Foods - on june 1, representatives from goldman sachs said as last stretch Amazon.com was willing to offer $42/share but stressed this was Amazon.com’s best, final offer Source text - bit.ly/2tPEsgy Further company coverage:

