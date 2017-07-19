FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月19日 / 下午5点43分 / 17 天前

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants' CFO James K. Zielke resigns

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds dropped word "resigns" in headline)

July 19 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc:

* Says on July 17, James K. Zielke tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer - SEC filing

* Says Zielke will continue as employee of company through August 31, 2017 to facilitate his successor's transition into role

* Says on July 18 co appointed Ryan M. Zink as company's new Chief Financial Officer effective as of August 1

* Zielke's resignation as Chief Financial Officer will take effect on July 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2uJwYwv) Further company coverage:

