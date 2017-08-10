FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods to buy frozen warehouse & vegetable packaging facility for $37.5 mln
2017年8月9日

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods to buy frozen warehouse & vegetable packaging facility for $37.5 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects to add currency symbol in headline and first bullet) Pinnacle Foods Inc:

* Entered agreement with Ryder Integrated Logistics to acquire frozen warehouse & vegetable packaging facility from Ryder for $37.5 million

* Says acquisition will be funded with cash on hand

* Expects to begin integration of facility into its supply chain network in second half of this year

* Says acquisition will provide the company with incremental capacity beginning in early 2018 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2vklf6w) Further company coverage:

