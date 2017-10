(Corrects to say AUM reached C$480 bln as of June 30 in headline)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - ‍Manulife Asset Management:

* Says AUM reached CAD$480 billion as of June 30, 2017, up 10 percent over June 30, 2016​

* ‍Says institutional assets managed reached CAD$89 (US$69) billion at June 30, 2017, over 15 percent higher than a year ago​