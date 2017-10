(Adds source)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc

* VBI Vaccines Inc - ‍ on Sept 28 borrower, co, guarantors and perceptive entered into an amendment to amended and restated credit agreement and guaranty​

* VBI Vaccines Inc - ‍amendment to modify date that company is required to have achieved milestone from September 30, 2017 to November 30, 2017​