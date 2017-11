(Fixing formatting)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - REC Silicon:

* ‍Tore Torvund, president and ceo of rec silicon has bought 200,000 shares in company at nok 1.05 per share.

* After the transaction, Mr. Torvund has a total holding of 1,331,486 shares in REC Silicon ASA.​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)