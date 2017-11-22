FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports a 13.51 pct stake in SandRidge Energy
2017年11月22日 / 晚上10点20分 / 更新于 18 小时前

REFILE-BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports a 13.51 pct stake in SandRidge Energy

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects company name format to “SandRidge” in headline and text)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc

* Carl Icahn reports a 13.51 percent stake in SandRidge Energy, as of November 15, 2017 - SEC filing

* Carl Icahn says acquired SandRidge Energy shares in belief that shares were undervalued‍​ ‍​

* Carl Icahn says is in agreement with Fir Tree Partners’ statement on SandRidge Energy regarding proposed acquisition of Bonanza Creek Energy

* Carl Icahn says intends to vote against Bonanza Creek Energy transaction‍​

* Attempted on Wednesday to reach SandRidge Energy CEO, intend to continue to seek to meet with him, management soon

* Carl Icahn says considering proposing other deals, which may result in calling a meeting to seek to remove SandRidge Energy's board, among other things Source text: (bit.ly/2hL5HkN) Further company coverage:

