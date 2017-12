(Changes case in headline)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Lianluo Smart Ltd:‍​

* LIANLUO SMART LIMITED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO PURCHASE UP TO US$6 MILLION OF CLASS A COMMON SHARES

* LIANLUO SMART - ‍ZHITAO HE NOTIFIED CO HE INTENDS TO BUY UP TO $6 MILLION IN LIANLUO SMART‘S CLASS A COMMON SHARES FROM TIME TO TIME WITHIN NEXT 12 MONTHS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)